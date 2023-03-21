Punjab [India], March 21 (ANI): The mobile internet services will be operational in many cities of Punjab after 12 noon on Tuesday, the Punjab government informed.

"It is made clear that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the State (except Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Subdivision Ajnala, YPS Nagar of Mohali and areas adjacent to Airport Road) should start functioning normally from 12.00 noon today i.e., 21.03.2023", the department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab informed in a statement on Tuesday.

The notification also added that the Broadband Services have not been suspended so that online Banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted.

A notification issued by the Government of Punjab said, "it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, shall continue to remain suspended from 21/03/2023 (1200 hrs) to 23/03/2023 (1200 hrs} only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar, in continuation of this office Order No.1781 dated 20" March 2023, in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to avoid any disturbance of peace and public order."

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab government informed that the suspension of mobile internet, SMS and dongle services would continue till Tuesday noon amid the ongoing crackdown against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh. (ANI)

