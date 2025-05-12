New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A mobile phone was allegedly snatched from a 29-year-old security guard near the Embassy of Bulgaria in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area by a scooter-borne miscreant, police sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on the night of May 3 when the victim, Shyam Narayan Kumar, was on his way to report for night duty near the embassy located in the Chanakyapuri area, they said.

The accused fled the spot after snatching the phone, prompting the victim to file a complaint.

Kumar, originally from Bihar's Samastipur, has been working as a security guard in Delhi for the past seven years, police said.

He has been posted with a private security agency at the British school for the past four years, sources said.

Kumar was walking towards his duty post near the embassy on the day of the incident when a man on a scooter snatched the phone from his hand and fled away, they added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Chanakyapuri Police Station. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused, an officer said, adding the CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

