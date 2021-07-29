New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The national capital Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, with the weatherman forecasting moderate rain during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 94 per cent, they said.

According to Met department officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was in the “satisfactory” category Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 59.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good', between 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory', 101 and 200 ‘moderate', 201 and 300 ‘poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor', and 401 and 500 ‘severe'.

