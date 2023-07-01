Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) Union minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday said while the Central government is taking steps to restore peace in Manipur, Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi are complicating the situation.

The central minister, who was here to attend a function, told reporters that the purpose of Gandhi's visit to the restive northeastern state was not clear.

"What prompted him (Rahul Gandhi) to visit Manipur now?," the Bihar MP asked.

"Our government is doing everything possible to give a healing touch to Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is doing his best, he is trying to reason with the warring groups to prevent flare-ups," Choubey added.

During his two-day trip to Manipur on Thursday and Friday, Gandhi met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, members of civil society groups and victims of violence lodged in relief camps.

On a query on Uniform Civil Code, the Union minister said it will one day be implemented across the country.

“The rule should be the same for Hindus, Muslims and other communities,” the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment said.

