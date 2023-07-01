Mumbai, July 1: Yuva Sena leader and a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday. Kanal was formally inducted into the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

Earlier, while confirming his switch to the Shinde Sena, Kanal defended the move claiming that the Sena (UBT) chief and former CM, Uddhav Thackeray, takes decisions unilaterally at the behest of a few people and, on their advice. "There is a thing called self-respect...tomorrow more than 1000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me," Rahul told ANI on Friday. Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra Incapable of Maintaining Law and Order, Says Sharad Pawar.

Last year, the undivided Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav, was splintered into two factions after Shinde, a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government formerly, triggered a rebellion in the ranks.

With several sitting MLAs jumping ship and switching to the rival front as it camped at a hotel in Assam, the MVA government was reduced to a minority. The government eventually fell after Uddhav lost a test of strength in the Maharashtra Assembly and the Shinde faction, with the support of the BJP, came to power. Buldhana Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased Who Lost Their Lives in Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Incident.

While speculations swirled around Devendra Fadnavis returning as CM, the BJP stumped one and all after announcing Shinde as the new chief minister.

Even as the Uddhav-led faction moved the Supreme Court challenging the change of guard in Maharashtra, the Election Commission (EC) allocated the name 'Shiv Sena' the official 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction.

