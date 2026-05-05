India News | Mohali Kabaddi Promoter Murder Accused Arrested in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 5 (ANI): Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan, the third shooter in the murder of Kabaddi promoter Rana Banna in Mohali, Punjab, was arrested in Agartala, Tripura, after a four-month manhunt.

On 15 December 2025, in the Sohana police station area of Mohali, Punjab, a Kabaddi promoter named Rana Banna was murdered during a Kabaddi tournament. This murder was allegedly carried out by the Roni Bal gang. During the investigation, three main accused were identified, one of whom had already been arrested earlier in Kolkata.

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The third shooter, identified as Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan, had been absconding for about four months. After conducting human intelligence gathering and technical analysis, it was discovered that he was hiding in Agartala, Tripura.

Under the direction of ADGP Pramod Ban and in the presence of DSP (Operations) Rajendra Singh, a special team was formed and sent to Agartala. Acting on this information, the team conducted an operation and successfully arrested the accused Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan.

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He was produced before the local court, and a transit remand was obtained. He will now be brought to Mohali and presented before the court there.

Earlier, in a sustained crackdown on proclaimed offenders, Punjab's Mohali Police have resolved 255 cases over an 11-month-long special campaign, marking a significant push to strengthen law and order in the district, officials said.

The campaign, conducted from June 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, was carried out under the leadership and guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans, with overall supervision by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajitpal Singh of the Crime Against Women Unit.

According to officials, the drive involved coordinated efforts by all police stations across the SAS Nagar district, along with dedicated teams focusing specifically on tracing and acting against proclaimed offenders (POs). The initiative aimed at ensuring that individuals evading legal proceedings are either brought to justice or formally removed from the PO list through due process.

Police said that out of the 255 cases resolved during the campaign period, 25 offenders had been declared proclaimed offenders under Sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which correspond to Sections 84 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)