Gold Rate Today, May 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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Gold prices (gold rates) in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, May 5, holding steady after a marginal decline in the previous session. As of Tuesday morning, the price for 24-karat gold is hovering just below the INR 1.5 lakh mark per 10 grams, standing at approximately INR 1,49,610. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, which is commonly used for jewellery, is retailing at INR 1,37,140 per 10 grams.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 05, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 4, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates Today, May 5, 2026

Gold prices often vary across Indian cities due to local taxes, octroi, and transportation costs. According to GoodReturns, here are the retail rates for major metropolitan areas:

Gold Rate Today, May 5, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,37,290 INR 1,49,760 Mumbai INR 1,37,140 INR 1,49,610 Chennai INR 1,39,990 INR 1,52,720 Ahmedabad INR 1,37,190 INR 1,49,660 Kolkata INR 1,37,140 INR 1,49,610 Bengaluru INR 1,37,140 INR 1,49,610 Hyderabad INR 1,37,140 INR 1,49,610 Jaipur INR 1,37,290 INR 1,49,760 Pune INR 1,37,140 INR 1,49,610 Noida INR 1,37,290 INR 1,49,760 Gurugram INR 1,37,290 INR 1,49,760 Ghaziabad INR 1,37,290 INR 1,49,760 Lucknow INR 1,37,290 INR 1,49,760 Bhopal INR 1,37,190 INR 1,49,660 Jodhpur INR 1,38,540* INR 1,51,170* Srinagar INR 1,38,630* INR 1,51,360*

Note: These prices do not include GST, TCS, and other local making charges. Customers are advised to check with their local jewellers for the final bill.

Market Trends and Factors

The stability in domestic gold prices follows a volatile period in the international market. In the global bullion market, gold hovered near USD 4,540 per troy ounce, showing a slight rebound after a sharp 2 per cent drop earlier this week. Analysts suggest that the current range-bound movement is driven by a mix of factors, including:

Geopolitical Tensions: Uncertainty surrounding ceasefire negotiations in West Asia continues to provide a "safe-haven" floor for gold prices.

Uncertainty surrounding ceasefire negotiations in West Asia continues to provide a "safe-haven" floor for gold prices. Currency Strength: The performance of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar remains a critical factor, as a stronger rupee makes imported gold cheaper for domestic buyers.

The performance of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar remains a critical factor, as a stronger rupee makes imported gold cheaper for domestic buyers. Central Bank Activity: Continued gold accumulation by central banks globally has supported prices at historic highs throughout the first half of 2026.

Silver Prices Today

Silver rates followed the steady trend seen in gold, with the precious metal trading at INR 2,64,900 per kilogram across most parts of India. In industrial hubs like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver prices remained slightly higher, reflecting strong demand for both industrial use and silverware. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 4, 2026.

Outlook for Buyers

With the Akshaya Tritiya season having concluded recently, demand has shifted toward investment-grade gold and sovereign gold bonds. Market experts advise that while prices are currently off their record highs seen in April, the overall trend for 2026 remains bullish due to ongoing global economic uncertainties. Participants looking to purchase jewellery should ensure they check for the BIS Hallmark to verify purity and confirm the day's spot rate before making a transaction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).