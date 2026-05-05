Gold Rate Today, May 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold prices (gold rates) in India remained steady today May 5, with 24K gold at INR 1,49,610 and 22K gold at INR 1,37,140 per 10 grams. Rates held firm across major cities like Mumbai and Delhi despite global volatility. Silver also maintained its position at INR 2,64,900 per kg, supported by safe-haven demand and central bank activity.
Gold prices (gold rates) in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, May 5, holding steady after a marginal decline in the previous session. As of Tuesday morning, the price for 24-karat gold is hovering just below the INR 1.5 lakh mark per 10 grams, standing at approximately INR 1,49,610. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, which is commonly used for jewellery, is retailing at INR 1,37,140 per 10 grams.
Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 05, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 4, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
City-Wise Gold Rates Today, May 5, 2026
Gold prices often vary across Indian cities due to local taxes, octroi, and transportation costs. According to GoodReturns, here are the retail rates for major metropolitan areas:
Gold Rate Today, May 5, 2026
|City
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,37,290
|INR 1,49,760
|Mumbai
|INR 1,37,140
|INR 1,49,610
|Chennai
|INR 1,39,990
|INR 1,52,720
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,37,190
|INR 1,49,660
|Kolkata
|INR 1,37,140
|INR 1,49,610
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,37,140
|INR 1,49,610
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,37,140
|INR 1,49,610
|Jaipur
|INR 1,37,290
|INR 1,49,760
|Pune
|INR 1,37,140
|INR 1,49,610
|Noida
|INR 1,37,290
|INR 1,49,760
|Gurugram
|INR 1,37,290
|INR 1,49,760
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,37,290
|INR 1,49,760
|Lucknow
|INR 1,37,290
|INR 1,49,760
|Bhopal
|INR 1,37,190
|INR 1,49,660
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,38,540*
|INR 1,51,170*
|Srinagar
|INR 1,38,630*
|INR 1,51,360*
Note: These prices do not include GST, TCS, and other local making charges. Customers are advised to check with their local jewellers for the final bill.
Market Trends and Factors
The stability in domestic gold prices follows a volatile period in the international market. In the global bullion market, gold hovered near USD 4,540 per troy ounce, showing a slight rebound after a sharp 2 per cent drop earlier this week. Analysts suggest that the current range-bound movement is driven by a mix of factors, including:
- Geopolitical Tensions: Uncertainty surrounding ceasefire negotiations in West Asia continues to provide a "safe-haven" floor for gold prices.
- Currency Strength: The performance of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar remains a critical factor, as a stronger rupee makes imported gold cheaper for domestic buyers.
- Central Bank Activity: Continued gold accumulation by central banks globally has supported prices at historic highs throughout the first half of 2026.
Silver Prices Today
Silver rates followed the steady trend seen in gold, with the precious metal trading at INR 2,64,900 per kilogram across most parts of India. In industrial hubs like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver prices remained slightly higher, reflecting strong demand for both industrial use and silverware. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 4, 2026.
Outlook for Buyers
With the Akshaya Tritiya season having concluded recently, demand has shifted toward investment-grade gold and sovereign gold bonds. Market experts advise that while prices are currently off their record highs seen in April, the overall trend for 2026 remains bullish due to ongoing global economic uncertainties. Participants looking to purchase jewellery should ensure they check for the BIS Hallmark to verify purity and confirm the day's spot rate before making a transaction.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).