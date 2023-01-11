Rourkela, Jan 11 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive here on Saturday for a three-day visit.

During his visit, the RSS chief will meet members of the Saraswati Vidya Mandir, an institute run by the organisation.

A senior functionary of the organisation, Sanatana Pradhan, said, “ RSS is going to celebrate its 100 years in 2025. The aim is to take the RSS to every nook and corner of the city. Keeping this in mind, he is coming on a visit here to encourage and train our cadres.”

