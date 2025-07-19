Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has turned deadly, with a cumulative death toll of 116 people reported between June 20 and July 18, according to a report released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of the total casualties, 68 deaths have been directly attributed to rain-related disasters such as flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, lightning, and electrocution, while 48 fatalities occurred due to road accidents, many of them linked to slippery conditions and falling debris during intense downpours.

The state has witnessed 33 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 19 landslides in less than a month, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and endangering human lives. Districts like Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti have been among the worst-hit, facing multiple simultaneous incidents of flooding and road blockages.

"From June 20 to July 18, a total of 116 deaths have been confirmed across Himachal. Of these, 68 deaths are disaster-related, while 48 people died in road mishaps that spiked during the ongoing monsoon season," the SDMA report noted.

Among the rain-related fatalities, Flash floods claimed 14 lives, cloudbursts led to 14 deaths, 12 people were killed in drowning incidents, landslides claimed one life, and 5 people were killed in electrocution incidents. Other causes, such as rockfalls and snake bites, led to 22 more deaths

Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 16, followed by Kangra with 16, and Kullu with 7.

Meanwhile, road accidents claimed 48 lives, with Solan (8), Kullu (7), Chamba (6) and Shimla (4) topping the list of vehicular fatalities. The SDMA linked many of these deaths to treacherous road conditions, poor visibility, and unstable slopes during heavy rains.

In addition to the tragic loss of lives, the cumulative report also lists widespread damage to public infrastructure, homes, livestock, and crops. The total financial loss incurred due to the monsoon disaster across the state has been pegged at over Rs 1,23,000 lakh (Rs 1,230 crore).

Authorities have urged travellers and residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and comply with advisories. Rescue and restoration work is ongoing with support from NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards, and local administration. (ANI)

