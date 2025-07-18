New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both the Houses of Parliament, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on Monday.

The meeting will be held in Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Infrastructure Projects Worth INR 7,200 Crore, Says Bihar's Growth Vital for Viksit Bharat (Watch Videos).

The meeting will be followed by a media briefing. The meeting will commence at 11:00 AM, as per an official communication.

The Government had earlier announced the schedule for the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is set to conclude likely by August 21.

Also Read | 'I Stand With Robert Vadra': Rahul Gandhi Calls ED Chargesheet Against Brother-in-Law 'Witch Hunt'.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju earlier informed that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21. The House will adjourn on August 12 to meet again on August 18 as per the official Parliamentary Bulletin.

The Centre is expected to take up several legislations for introduction and passing in the monsoon session including the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025.

According to Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government will also take up the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 for introduction and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Moreover, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025, are also expected to be taken up for passage in the lower house.

Addressing reporters here in the national capital on Thursday, Rijiju called for constructive discussions during the monsoon session of Parliament saying that nothing will be achieved if opposition creates ruckus.

"Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone. But whatever the issue is, we can resolve it only by discussing. Nothing will be achieved by creating a ruckus," Rijiju told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)