Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday ordered implementation of the safety recommendations made by a panel probing the April 14 fire at a hospital in Lucknow, an official statement said.

The massive fire at the Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital had triggered panic and evacuation of around 200 patients, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking stock of the situation while Pathak had also rushed to the site for inspection.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Postmen Killed, 3 Russian Tourists Injured After Scorpio Driven by the Later Veers off National Highway and Overturns in Field.

According to an official statement, the probe committee investigating the April 14 fire at Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital has recommended a series of urgent fire safety measures for all hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, including regular mock drills, improved ventilation systems, and proper installation of fire-fighting infrastructure.

The committee's key suggestions include ensuring that all hospitals have fire-fighting systems installed as per standards, adequate smoke ventilation through natural and positive pressurisation methods in staircases and ramps, and keeping evacuation routes free from obstructions such as channel gates.

Also Read | Rising North East Investors Summit: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Summit on May 23 in Delhi.

"Open areas within hospital premises must not be enclosed with fibre sheets, tin sheds, or glass panels," the committee said, "to maintain natural ventilation".

It also advised the installation of fire alarms, smoke and heat detectors, exit signage, and the establishment of resident accommodations for patients and attendants," the panel recommended.

Importantly, the report recommends that hospitals conduct fire exit mock drills at regular intervals, involving full staff participation, safe evacuation procedures for patients, and a review of fire-fighting readiness.

Staff should be trained to operate fire-fighting equipment, and hospitals must strictly follow fire safety guidelines issued by the central government and fire department, it added.

Additional recommendations include careful planning of electrical wiring, ensuring no spliced cable joints, calculating load per circuit, and maintaining dual power sources.

Following these findings, Deputy Chief Minister Pathak directed the Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Services to implement the recommendations in all state medical facilities, the statement said.

Pathak had earlier ordered the formation of a five-member committee under the Director General of Medical and Health Services after the fire at Lokbandhu Hospital.

He reiterated that safety protocols must not be ignored and called for uniform enforcement of fire safety standards across the healthcare sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)