Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): The death toll has risen to 68 till now in Gujarat's Morbi cable bridge collapse that occurred in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed on Monday.

"The death toll is 68 at present. Recuse operation is on and I will give an update on the number soon," said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

It was reported that over 60 persons had lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, and the death toll has risen to 68.

Sanhavi said that the investigation would be done very seriously and all necessary actions would be taken.

"CM Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation. Government agencies are working on it. NDRF, Navy and Air Force will be here. The investigation will be done very seriously and we will take all necessary actions," said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the management team of the Morbi bridge after the traffic incident.

"Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," he said.

State Home Minister Sanghavi informed that the SDRF and Police are already at the site for the rescue operation.

"Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site," he said in the press conference.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also inspected the incident site in Morbi on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held at the Morbi District Collector's office to analyse the situation of the accident comprehensively.

Earlier, The Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed.

The defence officials further informed that an Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra, including doctors and paramedical staff, has already reached the accident site in Morbi.

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors & paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi & taking part in rescue & relief ops. Another Army team with doctors and other relief materials is reaching the site shortly," said the defence officials.

The Indian Air Force plane, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, will take off for the relief operation in Morbi after the cable bridge collapse incident that took place in Gujarat on Sunday evening, informed the defence officials.

"Helicopters have been put on standby for rescue operations in Jamnagar and other nearby locations. Garud commandos have been sent from Bhuj and other locations for Morbi," said Defence officials. (ANI)

