Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI): To provide training to aspiring teachers, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that a four-year Bsc-BEd course has been initiated this year at NIT, Agartala, as a pilot project in the state.

Additionally, several more colleges are expected to receive approval for the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) course starting from the next academic year.

"The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) course. As a pilot project in the state, a four-year Bsc-BEd course has been introduced this year at NIT, Agartala. We hope more colleges will receive approval for ITEP courses from the upcoming academic year," Saha stated during the 13th Legislative Assembly session on Wednesday.

During the Assembly session, Saha, who also serves as the Education Minister of the state, addressed various questions related to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) colleges in the state.

He mentioned that there are currently seven DIET colleges in the state, with an additional DIET college under construction at Panisagar in North Tripura district. Plans are underway to recruit more teachers for the new college.

"As part of this process, the Finance Department has approved the filling of eight lecturer positions in DIET colleges for the financial year 2023-24. Steps are being taken to fill these positions accordingly. Commencing the teaching programme for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) teacher training course in the DIET College under Dhanpur Assembly is not possible in the current academic year. This is contingent upon the approval of the National Council for Teacher Education," the Tripura CM said.

"However, the newly constructed DIET building is currently being utilised by the Department of Education, SCERT for implementing various programs aimed at teaching and training in-service teachers and head teachers," the CM added. (ANI)

