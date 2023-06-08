Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) More than 1.25 crore people in Gujarat will take part in International Yoga Day events to be held across the state on June 21, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

The minister for sports, youth and cultural activities said the state level event to mark the day will be held in Surat in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and 1.5 lakh participants.

"Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 6:40am, CM Patel will address the people of Gujarat from Surat at 6:30am. While 1.25 crore people will take part in the Yoga Day events across the state, nearly 1.5 lakh will assemble at the state level event in Surat," he said at a press conference.

"Ministers, MLAs, MPs, senior office bearers will take part in programmes in different districts. As India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the Gujarat government has selected 75 iconic places to celebrate Yoga Day. These include Sabarmati Riverfront, Statue of Unity, White Rann of Kutch and Modhera Sun Temple," he added.

Sanghavi, who is also minister of state for home in the Gujarat government, said Yoga Day events will be held in villages, towns, cities, in colleges, schools, health centres, police headquarters, jails, police stations and at public places such as gardens, for which committees at district, taluka, city and town level have been formed by the government.

