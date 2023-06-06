International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21. It has been celebrated worldwide since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. International Yoga Day is a perfect occasion to embrace the practice of yoga and experience its numerous benefits for both the body and mind. This day also motivates many people to adopt a healthy routine by practising yoga daily. If you're new to yoga or looking for easy asanas (poses) to incorporate into your routine, we at LatestLY have bought together five beginner-friendly yoga asanas that you can try on International Yoga Day 2023. 11 Interesting Yoga Facts That You Must Know Before You Celebrate the Upcoming Yoga Diwas!

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Ground your feet on the floor and engage your leg muscles. Roll your shoulders back and down, elongating your spine. Breathe deeply, relax your body, and imagine yourself rooted like a mountain. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on deep, steady breathing.

Mountain Pose or Tadasana (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels, allowing your forehead to rest on the mat. Extend your arms forward, palms resting on the ground. Relax your shoulders and allow your body to melt into the pose. This gentle stretch releases tension in the back and promotes relaxation. Take slow, deep breaths, holding the pose for 1-2 minutes. Yoga With Beer: Group Performs Yoga Asanas While Drinking Beer in Denmark, Viral Video Evokes Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

Child's Pose or Balasana (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Begin on all fours with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale, arch your back and lift your head and tailbone (Cow Pose). Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin towards your chest (Cat Pose). Repeat this gentle flow, syncing your movements with your breath, for 5-10 rounds.

Cat-Cow Pose or Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Start on all fours, then lift your hips and back, straightening your legs. Create an inverted 'V' shape with your body. Spread your fingers, press your palms into the ground, and engage your core. Relax your neck and gaze towards your belly button. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on deep, steady breaths.

Downward Facing Dog or Adho Mukha Svanasana (Photo Credits: MaxPixel)

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Lie flat on your back with your legs comfortably apart and arms relaxed by your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and allow your entire body to relax on the floor. Focus on releasing any tension and surrendering to the present moment. Stay in this pose for 5-10 minutes, practising deep relaxation and mindful breathing.

Corpse Pose or Savasana (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Yoga is a personal journey, and it's essential to listen to your body. Take it at your own pace, and don't force any poses beyond your comfort level. On International Yoga Day, celebrate the unity and serenity that yoga brings by embracing these easy asanas. Enjoy the practice, and may it bring you peace, strength, and well-being!

Wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day 2023!

