New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Civic agencies will light up more than 1,000 dark spots in Delhi, with the Centre providing Rs 11 crore for the project aimed at strengthening women safety in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

"Such spots in south, west and north Delhi will soon be illuminated with new LED lights as Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard," they said.

The city government will also launch a web portal and mobile application to monitor the functioning of the lights and keep them in working condition by prompt maintenance, they said.

NGO Safetipin had in a survey across the city identified the dark spots.

Most of these dark spots are located on roads and flyovers under the jurisdiction of erstwhile north and south Delhi municipal corporations. The project is expected to be executed in six months, officials added.

