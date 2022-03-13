Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Sunday said more than 10 crore vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered across the state.

He praised the healthcare staff and the public for cooperating with the government in fighting the pandemic.

The health minister said so far, 98.4 per cent of the people have been administered first dose of the vaccine and more than 84 per cent have been administered both doses.

Till Sunday evening, more than 10 crore vaccine doses were administered – 9.33 crore jabs to people above 18 years and 53.33 lakh doses to those aged between 15 and 18 years.

As many as 13.73 lakh people have also received precautionary doses, making Rajasthan only the sixth state to achieve the feat, the minister said.

Further elaborating on the numbers, Meena said 5.06 crore people have been administered the first dose and 4.26 crore people have received both doses.

Cent percent of the population in more than 20 districts, including Pratapgarh, Kota, Jaipur-I and II, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar and Sikar, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

The minister said Rajasthan is on the seventh position after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to have vaccinated such large population.

