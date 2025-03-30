New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Morning Aarti was offered at Chhatapur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir on the first day of Chaitra Navratri in New Delhi. As per the tradition Mata Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of the Chaitra Navratri.

Earlier, the celebration of the Chaitra Navratri began in New Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple where aarti where aarti was offered and it was attended by many devotees.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes on on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens"

"These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolize the beginning of Indian New Year. These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," Murmu said.

"On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights," Murmu added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and shared a post on his official 'X' handle. "Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added. (ANI)

