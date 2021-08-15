New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Referring to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been delivering the same speech on Independence Day for the past seven years but not following them, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Sunday said that the Congress party needs to change its glasses and once it does that, then everything will be visible clearly.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, "The Congress's attitude is not right. Their glasses have not changed. If they change their glasses and get the number of their glasses corrected, then everything will be visible. Congress's view is nothing. With the passage of time, the power of their eyes has also decreased."

Bhatt said, "The Congress did not understand that we have become self-reliant in many areas. We have become self-reliant almost everywhere. That is why today the name of the country is finding mention in the world because of the Prime Minister, who is a global leader. Countries that used to look at India with great disrespect earlier are coming to become friendly with India."

"It is a matter of pride for us that the Prime Minister gives a speech as the chief guest on the world stage where there are big personalities," he added.

Meanwhile, India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

