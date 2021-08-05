New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni has congratulated the Indian Hockey team for winning the Bronze medal in their match with Germany at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday.

Teni said it was a matter of pride for the country.

"It is a matter of pride for us all. We have won medals in this sport before independence. But we did not win any medals for 41 years in this game. The players played really well and gave us a chance to rejoice. I would like to extend my greetings to all the citizens, the players and others associated with the sport," said Teni.

Indian hockey team defeated Germany in the Bronze medal by a margin of 5-4 on Thursday, ending a 41 years-long wait for a medal in the sport.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team had lost to Belgium by a margin of 2-5 in the semi-finals, which put them into a battle for the Bronze medal with Germany.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur among many others congratulated and praised the team after their win. (ANI)

