New Delhi, August 5: Heavy rainfall is set to lash Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and parts of other northeastern states of India this week with peak rainfall activity on August 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said heavy rainfall is set to lash the northeastern states this week till August 9 with enhanced rainfall activity from August 10 onwards. The IMD forecast said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya during the next 5 days, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 5 and 6, over Arunachal Pradesh on August 8 and 9, 2021. Maharashtra Floods: Shops, Cars, Police Station Partially Submerged in Water in Sangli (Watch Video).

Giving details about the weather forecast about other parts of India, the IMD said that reduced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India, except for Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat state during the next 4-5 days. The IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days from today with a reduction thereafter, over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on August 5 and 6 and Bihar till August 9. Maharashtra: Rainfall Causes Havoc, Lakhs Evacuated.

The IMD said that a monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Ganganagar, Narnaul, centre of Low-Pressure Area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh, Varanasi, Gaya, Bankura and thence southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas by August 10, leading to heavy rainfall in Northeast India and other parts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).