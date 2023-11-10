Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur on Friday inaugurated the opulent Executive Lounge and the innovative Rail Coach Restaurant at Bapu Uddyan, Howrah.

The Executive Lounge, sprawling over 848.97 square metres, offers an oasis of comfort with an AC waiting hall for luxurious sitting and resting, conference room, baby care room, food court, 8-bedded dormitory for gents, a 5-bedded dormitory for ladies, 23-bedroom AC deluxe eoom with attached toilet and modern facilities, laptop station, gents and Ladies separate toilets with bathing facility promising an unparalleled travel experience.

The event marks a milestone for Eastern Railway's Howrah Division, bringing forth modern facilities as well as non-fare revenue generation.

Eastern Railway in a press release said that it has once again underscored its commitment to modernity and passenger-centric services, marking a momentous chapter in the illustrious history of Howrah Railway Station. (ANI)

