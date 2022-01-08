Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman and her minor daughter were rescued by villagers from an avalanche in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Nasreen and her 11-year-old daughter Zaida Kousar had gone to fetch water from a natural source in their Tarwanja village of Behramgalla in Surankote area when they came under the avalanche, the officials said.

They said the villagers acted swiftly and evacuated the two after pulling out the woman and her daughter from the snow.

Both of them escaped unhurt in the incident, the officials said.

A video, purportedly showing the girl being pulled out by villagers from under the snow, had gone viral on the social media, drawing appreciation from the netizens for saving the two previous lives.

Snowfall ranging from a few inches to over five feet was reported from the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, while Jammu plains were lashed by incessant rains over the past few days.

Meanwhile, several short videos showing army and BSF personnel patrolling in the knee-deep snow along the Line of Control (LoC) and other forward areas had also gone viral on social media platforms, attracting praises for the brave-hearts for keeping a tight vigil on the borders despite inclement weather.

A few more videos showing the security personnel, local police and CRPF personnel providing assistance to the public and power development department and Public Health Engineering department employees rectifying faults to restore snapped power and water supply amid snowfall are also doing the rounds on social media.

