Along (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Local military authorities on Monday organised a motivational and guidance session for 'Agniveer' aspirants in an outreach initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Along in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district.

The interactive programme focused on encouraging local youth to consider a career in the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme.

Also Read | Blood Bank for Animal: In Major Step Forward for Veterinary Healthcare, India Launches First-Ever National Guidelines for Animal Blood Transfusion, Blood Banks.

According to a release, the motivational lecture was delivered to instil confidence, discipline, and a sense of national service among the participants.

Following the lecture, a documentation-assistance desk was set up, where aspirants had their papers verified and essential requirements explained. This initiative will help ensure smooth participation in the forthcoming physical tests.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says India Won't Sign Any Trade Pact Against Farmers' Interests.

Such engagements play a vital role in motivating the younger generation, offering them guidance, and equipping them with the necessary knowledge to succeed in recruitment. The event underlines the commitment of the military towards supporting and empowering local youth.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and to provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

As for the Armed Forces, it will enhance the youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces, which is indeed the need of the hour. It is envisaged that the average age profile of the Indian Armed Forces would come down by about 4-5 years by the implementation of this scheme.

The nation stands to immensely benefit from the infusion of highly inspired youth with a deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled and will be able to contribute in other sectors. The dividends of a short military service to the nation, society and the youth of the nation are immense. This includes inculcation of patriotism, teamwork, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty for the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)