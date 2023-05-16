Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan who went missing during an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal being airlifted (Image: ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan, who went missing during an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal and was later found alive but in a critical condition, thanked Adani Foundation for promptly arranging an air ambulance and transferring him to a medical facility for better treatment.

Anurag Maloo is a mountaineer and a climate athlete.

Also Read | Income of Regional Political Parties From Unknown Sources in Financial Year 2021-22 at Rs 887 Crore: ADR Report.

"Grateful beyond words for the timely airlifting! Heartfelt thanks to Gautam Adani and Adani Foundation for their invaluable support in repatriating Anurag Maloo safely," tweeted Aashish Maloo, who is a relative of mountaineer Anurag Maloo.

Anurag is a resident of Kishangarh, Rajasthan. Recently, he went on an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal, one of the highest peaks in the world. Unfortunately, Anurag met with an accident and had gone missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of 5,800 meters while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna.

Also Read | Airlines Recruitment 2023: Air India Express Hires Over 280 Pilots, 250 Cabin Crew From Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

After three days, he was found alive but in critical condition. His family needed extended medical support for his treatment as his recovery cost exceeded their means.

His family requested the Adani Foundation's assistance to arrange and bear the cost of the airlift and ground transfer from Nepal to India.

Upon receiving the request, Chairman Gautam Adani promptly acted and the Adani Foundation arranged an air ambulance and transfer.

Anurag was rescued and airlifted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for medical treatment and is currently undergoing treatment.

"Priti and I are privileged to be of help. We are happy to learn that Anurag is safe and are praying for his speedy recovery. We are confident that he will soon be ready to conquer more of life's peaks," Gautam Adani wrote on Twitter, sharing Aashish Maloo's tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)