New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Indian Army follows detailed procedures for the movement of convoys with due emphasis on the "friendly move" of the populace, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query as to whether it is a fact that traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is stopped multiple times at multiple places for Army or paramilitary movement.

He was also asked whether it is a fact that not only normal traffic but ambulances also are stopped by security forces.

"Indian Army does not harass or stop any civil movement on the National Highway," Seth said in his response.

As part of a drill, regular movement of convoys takes place between Jammu and Srinagar for various operational as well as administrative reasons, he said.

"The Indian Army follows detailed procedures for the movement of convoys with due emphasis on friendly move of the populace," the minister added.

Owing to security reasons and to thwart incidents like attacks or ambushes of convoys, road opening parties are sent out prior to the movement of any convoy of security forces, the MoS defence said.

"Traffic is regulated, temporarily, particularly at points where laterals meet the NH-44 and at U-turns, during the movement of the Army/CAPF convoys," he said.

The charter of civilian traffic regulation is of the state authorities or Jammu and Kashmir Police. Ambulances are "always accorded priority" for movement and they are not stopped anywhere by security forces, Seth added.

In a separate query, the minister was also asked whether the government has constructed a memorial in villages where the last rites of martyred soldiers have been performed.

"No, sir. Moreover, the National War Memorial in Delhi has been constructed by the Government of India as a befitting commemoration of the sacrifices of all the soldiers of the armed forces who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

"Names of all battle casualties have been etched for posterity on the walls representing the Tyag Chakra of the monument," Seth said.

He was also asked whether the government proposes to change this policy of constructing a memorial in the memory of martyred soldiers in their villages where they were cremated.

"No proposal is under consideration for change in policy," the minister said.

In a separate written response to another query, Seth shared that since January 2023, Rs 120 crore has been allocated and Rs 43.89 crore disbursed as a grant-in-aid to industries under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.

Also, 16 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and 20 startups have been supported under the TDF scheme since January 2022, the Centre informed Parliament.

During the last five years, 42 projects of cost Rs 182.41 crore to MSMEs and 25 projects of cost Rs 59.47 crore to start-ups have been sanctioned under the TDF scheme," it said.

As of now, 26 technologies have been successfully developed, the minister said and shared a list of the technologies.

