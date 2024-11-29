Kota, November 29: A self-proclaimed exorcist and his aides allegedly labelled a 50-year-old woman as "dayen" (witch), tied her to a tree, chopped her hair, blackened her face and tortured her with a hot iron rod for two days to "free" her from "evil spirit" in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Friday. Nandubai Meena, a resident of Shahapura district, was subjected to inhuman torture for two days at the place of worship of a local deity near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli police station area, Bundi Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Meena said.

Meena was subjected to torture to get rid of the "evil spirit" that possessed her, allegedly causing harm to her maternal niece who married in the village, the SP said. On receiving information, police rescued the woman on Friday and lodged a case against Babulal, the self-proclaimed exorcist, and his two aides based on the victim's statement, the officer said. However, the family members of the victim claimed that the incident took place a few days back and they reported it to the police on November 27, yet no prompt action was taken in the matter.

They also cited a one-minute purported video clip of the incident, claiming the accused tortured Meena with the help of some locals on the pretext of being under the "spell" of the deity. Clarifying the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hindoli Circle) Ajit Meghwanshi said the victim submitted a report to the police on November 27 after which she returned to her home in Shahapura district.

Just when the police were looking for Meena to record her statement, her family members shared the purported video clip with the local media on Friday, prompting the cops to locate the woman and send her for medical examination, the DSP said. "The police filed a case in the matter on Friday evening and detained Babulal for interrogation. Efforts are on to nab the other accused persons," the officer said.

