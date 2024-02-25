New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): To strengthen the collaboration to achieve improvement in the nutritional status of adolescent girls in 5 Utkarsh Districts, a national event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on February 26, 2024, under the chairpersonship of Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, and Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Through collaboration and coordinated efforts, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and the Ministry of AYUSH have been working towards leveraging traditional knowledge, promoting wellness through joint yoga protocols, and promoting diet diversity through the consumption of locally grown, wholesome foods," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a release on Sunday.

During the event, an MoU will be signed between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of AYUSH to achieve improvement in the nutritional status of adolescent girls in 5 Utkarsh districts.

This integration seeks to harness the strengths of traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda while incorporating modern healthcare systems and techniques to promote holistic well-being among women and children.

"Nutrition solutions rooted in traditional wisdom and practices are an important component of Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (POSHAN 2.0), the umbrella program of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Interventions and strategies under this program seek to combat malnutrition through a multi-sectoral approach, collaborating with key Ministries and Departments and with States/Union Territories," the ministry said.

"To reduce stunting, wasting, anaemia and low birth weight, the Common Core of POSHAN 2.0 focuses on wellness through AYUSH, which aims to address not only malnutrition deficiencies but also maternal nutrition, infant and young child feeding norms and the treatment of MAM/SAM children. Important activities for behaviour change communication are also conducted under national community events such as Poshan Maah and Poshan Pakhwada." the ministry added in its release. (ANI)

