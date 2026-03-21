Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman who went missing from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in December last year was allegedly trafficked to Rajasthan, sold for Rs 2 lakh and forced into marriage, the police said on Friday.

The victim was also sexually assaulted for around two months. Upon learning about her whereabouts in Rajasthan, the police team reached there and retrieved her. The police have registered a case against four persons, including a woman in the matter and arrested two so far.

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City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Rajeshwari Kaurav told ANI, "A missing person report was filed at Adhartal Police Station in December and an SIT was constituted to probe the matter. During the investigation, our team learned that the 19-year-old missing woman was in Rajasthan. Following which, our team went there and retrieved her. When questioned at the police station, she revealed that a man named Javed, with whom she previously worked at a clothing shop, introduced her to a woman named Poonam, promising a better job."

The officer added that accused Poonam further introduced the victim to another man named Ishwar and all three of them together sold her to a man from Rajasthan, who married her and physically violated her.

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"The victim stayed with Poonam for 15-20 days and worked with her. Poonam promised to take her to Ujjain and find her work. She then introduced her to Ishwar. Thereafter, they sold her to a man named Paras from Rajasthan for approximately Rs 2,00,000. Paras married her, kept her as his wife for around two months and forcibly sexually assaulted her," CSP Kaurav said.

The officer added, "We have registered a case under sections 64 of BNS and relevant sections of the Human Trafficking. An investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken accordingly. So far, two accused Javed and Poonam have been arrested, while two other accused are absconding."(ANI)

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