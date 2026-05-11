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A viral analysis by software engineer Arnav Gupta has highlighted a growing paradox in the technology industry, where artificial intelligence is allegedly driving job cuts despite being unable to fully replace human workers. In a post that has garnered over 741,000 views, Gupta argued that while AI tools like Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT have significantly increased the volume of code produced, companies are struggling to convert this increased input into actual revenue. This mismatch between rising operational costs and stagnant business outcomes is reportedly forcing firms to reduce headcount to maintain profitability.

AI Operational Costs and Enterprise Spending

According to Gupta, the adoption of enterprise AI tools has introduced substantial new expenses for technology firms. He claimed that providing engineering teams with advanced large language models and coding assistants can cost companies thousands of dollars per employee annually. As internal AI budgets expand, businesses are under increasing pressure from investors to balance these costs. 2026 Will Be the ‘Year of AI Agents’, Smart Glasses To Replace Smartphones: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Meta Engineer Arnav Gupta Post on X

The engineer suggested that recent layoffs in the sector are often a direct financial offset for these rising infrastructure and subscription fees. He noted that companies are effectively choosing to spend on high-cost AI "inputs" while simultaneously cutting back on human staff to protect their bottom lines, even when the AI-generated output does not yet result in higher customer spending.

Organisational Inefficiency and Alignment Tax

A central theme of the discussion is the "alignment tax" that plagues large organisations. Gupta argued that the speed of AI-assisted coding has made existing internal inefficiencies more visible. While software can now be developed faster than ever, the process is often slowed down by complex management layers and a lack of consensus among stakeholders.

To combat this, many firms are experimenting with flatter structures and "AI-native" teams. The engineer pointed out that recent layoff announcements across the industry frequently reference "agent-based workflows" and "manager coding," indicating a collective shift towards smaller, more streamlined teams that rely on AI to handle tasks previously assigned to junior or mid-level staff.

The Gap Between Input and Business Outcome

The analysis makes a sharp distinction between product "output", such as new features or faster code, and business "outcome," which is defined by actual revenue and user growth. Gupta contended that the current wave of AI adoption has primarily boosted the former without significantly impacting the latter. Meta Acquires AI-Agent Social Network ‘Moltbook’: Report.

He concluded that until companies master the art of turning AI productivity into measurable growth, the cycle of layoffs is likely to continue. The tech industry, he suggested, is currently in a transitional phase where it is over-investing in the potential of AI while cutting the very workforce needed to navigate its complex implementation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Arnav Gupta X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).