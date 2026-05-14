India News | MP: 2 Died, 15 Injured After Explosion at Cracker Factory Following Fire in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Two people died while 15 sustained injuries after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory following a fire incident in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Tonkkala Village in Tonk Khurd Tehsil in the district and upon receiving information, the administration rushed to the spot and began the relief and rescue operations.

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"A fire broke out at an under construction firecracker factory located in Tonk Khurd Tehsil in Dewas district in which 15 people were injured and two persons died. All the injured have been referred to Indore for treatment," said Rituraj Singh, Dewas Collector.

He added that the administration kept a close eye at the site and douse off the fire completely. The teams were engaged in disposing off the remaining gunpowder at the site and everything is under control.

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In the meantime, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident, announced financial assistance to the victims and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"The news of multiple casualties in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Tonkkala area of Dewas district is heart-rending. I have directed the district in-charge and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, the Home Secretary, and senior officials to reach the incident site immediately. Orders have also been issued for an inquiry into the incident," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further added, "Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the state government and to ensure free treatment for the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls, provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss, and speedy recovery of those injured in the accident." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)