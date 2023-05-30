Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A baba of an ashram was found dead with hands and legs tied with clothes in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Monday.

The baba was identified as Garib Das alias Puran Das. The ashram is located in Bhanwarpur forest area under Ghatigaon police station limits in the district. The incident occurred on Saturday night and it came to light when the disciple of the baba reached the ashram on the next day i.e. on Sunday.

After that the disciple informed the police about the matter. On getting the information about the incident, the police along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Rural) Jairaj Kuber told ANI, "Ihe incident was reported under Ghatigaon police station limits. There is an ashram of Chaptiya Wale Maharaj on Bhanwarpura road where Garib Das Maharaj was a caretaker. Yesterday, we received information about the incident after which the police reached the spot."

"There was an open area behind the ashram, where the body was found. His legs and hands were tied with clothes and there was a torch engulfed in his mouth. Prima facie it appears a case of murder and the investigation was started after registering a case into the matter," he said.

Besides, the people who used to come to the ashram are being interrogated. Probe is being done on the basis of materials found from the spot, he added. (ANI)

