Bhopal, September 13: Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who used to allegedly commit burglaries at Jain temples, as a mark of revenge over what he claimed as a false case registered against him some years back in connection with theft at a temple of the community in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Neelesh Pratap Singh Rajput, a resident of Oriya village in MP's Sagar district, had apparently vowed to commit thefts at 100 Jain temples, they said. Also Read | Pune: Tamil Nadu Man Dupes Woman From Chinchwad of Rs 11 Lakh, Signs ‘Fake’ Marriage Documents; Arrested.

He was caught last Saturday in Itarsi town of Hoshangabad district, located over 90 km from the state capital Bhopal, a police official said. The police there had got information about a theft attempt made by breaking the locks of a Jain temple located in Doosri Line area at around 4 am on Saturday, an official from the Itarsi police station told PTI over phone. Also Read | Ahmedabad Man Loses Rs 2.5 Lakh to Fraudster While Purchasing Gold Chain for Low Price.

"The police later caught the suspect, Neelesh Pratap Singh Rajput, from a bus stand in Itarsi with tools used for breaking the locks," the official said. During questioning, the accused told the police that a case of theft was registered against him in 2013 while he was consuming liquor on a platform outside a Jain temple in Sagar district, he said.

“Rajput claimed to have been falsely implicated in that case and in retaliation, he had taken a vow to commit thefts in 100 Jain temples,” the official said. The accused also told the police that he had decided that after committing thefts at the temples, he would share the stolen money with the poor, he said.

During the past four years, he allegedly committed burglaries in 15 Jain temples in different districts of Madhya Pradesh, he said. According to the official, the accused also told the police that he was released from Rehli (Sagar district) jail about a fortnight back after he was arrested in connection with a theft at a Jain temple there.

The police further said 12 cases of theft at various Jain temples had been registered against Rajput in different MP districts, including Sagar, Narsinghpur, Raisen and Vidisha. Permanent warrants were issued against him and police in various districts were searching for him, the official said.

“After being released from the Rehli Jail, he stayed in his native village for three-four days and then reached Itarsi. After attempting theft at the Jain temple in Itarsi, he was scheduled to leave for Gujarat to commit more such offences as part of the vow taken by him,” the official said.

The Itarsi police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 457 (house trespass or house-breaking), 380 (theft), and other relevant provisions, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)