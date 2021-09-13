Ahmedabad, September 13: A case of fraud has been reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a 24-year-old man was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by a fraudster on the pretext of providing him a gold chain. Reports inform that the victim of the fraud is a resident of Sabarmati and runs a business of clothes for kids on CG Road in the city. According to a report by TOI, the victim filed a complaint with police on Saturday alleging that he had been duped of the whopping amount by a man who offered him a chain of ‘gold beads’.

The report quotes the victim Rushabh Shah saying that a man approached him in July to buy cloth for an infant. In his complaint with Sabarmati police, Shah, a resident of Angi Flats in Sabarmati said that the same man came to his shop the next day and told him that he had a chain of golden beads which he found while digging a construction site. Aurangabad Man Duped Of Rs 2.5 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling Him A Plot; Two Booked.

Luring the victim with the attractive deal, the fraudster told Shah that he would sell the chain for Rs 25 lakh and as he was a labourer he could not go to the market and sell it openly. At first, Shah refused to buy it but later, the man told him that he would sell the chain for Rs 2.50 lakh.

Thinking that the man was genuine and falling prey to his talks, Shah decided to buy the chain. He later went to get it from the man near Ganesh Party Plot in Chandkheda. The accused gave him a cloth bag saying that the chain of golden beads was inside it and asked Shah for the money and immediately leave the spot.

After returning home, Shah returned home and later went to a jeweller to show the golden beads. He was shocked to know that the chain was fake, following which the victim filed a complaint of cheating and breach of trust against the unknown man.

