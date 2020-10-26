Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): An FIR has been registered in connection with the two vehicles, including one registered in the name of Congress leader Jitu Patwari, which were used without permission for the upcoming by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.

"On the day of the inauguration of Congress' office, two vehicles were being used for the election campaign without permission. An FIR has been lodged. One of the vehicles is registered in name of Jitu Patwari," said Indore Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Vajpayee.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi K30S Likely To Be Launched Next Week.

On October 23, Patwari was issued a notice for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh bye-polls.The notice was issued by the Election Commission for violating the ECI's guidelines as Patwari used vehicles in the election campaign without permission. The returning officer had sought a response from the Congress leader within 24 hours, officials said.

Polling on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.Bye-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 8-Lakh Mark, Over 10,000 Recover in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)