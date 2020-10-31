New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code.

Campaigning for 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.

Also Read | PM Modi, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Posters Seen in Pakistan as Chorus Grows for Sedition Charge Against ‘Traitor Ayaz Sadiq’.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with the ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)