Bhopal, Jul 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the Data Consolidation Scheme under the Planning, Economic and Statistics Department, which will help in policy making and provide transparency and accountability.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The cabinet approved the Data Consolidation Scheme to provide data for the use of departments, common people and planners by collecting and analysing statistical data in a timely manner under the Planning, Economic and Statistics Department as part of the new initiative 'Prosperity through Statistics'," an official said.

The scheme will help the government to make better decisions and create policies based on data, he said.

"All departments will be able to share data without any hindrance, which will bring transparency in work and increase the efficiency of employees," the official said.

Data will also be available to independent researchers and policymakers to make the creation of new schemes easier, and citizens will be able to access information, which will make the government more transparent and accountable, he said.

Apart from this, the state cabinet also approved funds for the renovation and modernisation of Gandhisagar and Rana Pratap Sagar hydroelectric power houses operated under M.P. Power Generating Company Limited, the official said.

It approved the revised estimated cost of Rs 464.55 crore for the renovation and modernisation of all five units of Gandhisagar hydroelectric power house, and the estimated cost of Rs 573.76 crore mentioned in the DPR for renovation and modernisation of Rana Pratap Sagar Hydroelectric Power House.

The cost will be shared equally (50:50) between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, as per the finance department's recommendation, with Rs 127.6 crore as Madhya Pradesh's share, the official said.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also ratified decisions granting a 50 per cent exemption in motor vehicle tax on vehicle sales during two trade fairs.

