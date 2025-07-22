Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True

Mumbai, July 22: The Megalodon, one of the largest predatory fish to have ever lived, is once again making waves on social media. This prehistoric shark, which ruled the oceans millions of years ago, is estimated to have grown up to 50–60 feet in length. Now, it’s back in online conversations after a video and images surfaced claiming that a Megalodon washed ashore on an Australian beach.

The viral video, widely shared across platforms like Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, appears to show a colossal shark, claimed to be a Megalodon, lying dead on the seashore, with stunned onlookers nearby. Users have claimed it to be “proof” that the ancient predator has returned, or never went extinct at all. Did Clouds Fall From the Sky in Uttar Pradesh's Katka Village? Know Truth As Viral Video Showing Large Pieces of Foam Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

AI-Generated Video Claiming Megalodon on Australia Beach

Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach?

However, the video is found to be fake in a fact check. A closer inspection reveals the truth that the video is AI-generated and fake. No credible scientific body, Australian authority, or media report confirmed any such discovery. Is ‘Cat Riding Crocodile’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Megalodon Video Was Made Using Artificial Intelligence

“Megalodon” means “big tooth” in Greek, a reference to its enormous teeth, which could measure over 7 inches long. These fossilised teeth are often the only evidence of the species, as shark skeletons (made mostly of cartilage) rarely fossilise. Megalodon lived in warm coastal waters across the globe, fed on whales and large fish, and had a bite force powerful enough to crush bone. The species went extinct around 3.6 million years ago, likely due to climate change, food scarcity, and competition from emerging predators like orcas and early great white sharks.

Claim : Megalodon was found on a beach in Australia. Conclusion : The video is AI-Generated. Full of Trash Clean

