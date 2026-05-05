India News | MP Cabinet Approves Rs 38,555 Cr for Welfare, Development Works; Decides to Form Traders' Welfare Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday and granted approvals to various financial proposals worth Rs 38,555 cr aimed at encouraging infrastructure, agriculture, social welfare, and economic activity across the state.

During the meeting, the council of ministers also approved the formation of the State Traders' Welfare Board along with district-level committees to strengthen economic activities and ensure the welfare of traders. The Board will address traders' grievances promptly, serve as a direct communication bridge between traders and the government and promote inclusive economic growth.

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CM Mohan Yadav will serve as the Chairperson of the Board, with representation from key departments such as finance, agriculture, health, energy, tourism and industry. Representatives from major national institutions, including RBI, NABARD, NHAI and FSSAI, as well as leading industry bodies CII, FICCI, DICCI, FIEO and Laghu Udyog Bharati, will also be part of the Board.

The Board will meet quarterly, while district-level committees will convene monthly to ensure effective implementation and grievance redressal.

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Among the key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, the largest allocation of Rs 32,405 crore has been approved for road construction, upgradation of rural roads, and maintenance of government housing during the 16th Finance Commission period from 2026 to 2031.

In order to strengthen the agriculture sector, the cabinet approved Rs 2,442.04 crore for the implementation of the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' over a five-year period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031 to boost pulses production. The Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department has been authorised to issue necessary guidelines for its implementation.

In addition, Rs 2,412 crore has been approved under the Women and Child Development Department for the construction of new Anganwadi centres and smooth implementation of Mission Vatsalya, along with Rs 1,295.52 crore for the IT and electronics manufacturing sector. (ANI)

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