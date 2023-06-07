Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): The attempt to pull out the child who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district with the help of a hook has failed and the two-and-half-year old could not be rescued yet, Sehore in-charge collector said.

"Only the girl's dress caught the hook and the girl could not come out. Now the army is trying to extract her with its own mechanism. The work of digging a parallel tunnel is going on," Sehore in-charge collector Ashish Tiwari said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy May Delay Rain in India.

"The girl is still stuck 100 feet inside in the borewell. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army are performing a joint rescue operation to save the girl. We thought that the child was caught in the hook but only her dress was caught in it," he added.

The minor has been identified as Shristi Kushwaha and she fell in the borewell while playing in the field at around 2 pm on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits in the district.

Also Read | Mumbai College Student Rape and Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Committed Suicide, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

As soon as the district administration received the information about the incident, they reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

The team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began the rescue operation yesterday itself. Along with this, the army also joined the rescue operation on Wednesday after the Chief Minister called them.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday morning said, "Earlier, the girl was stuck at 40 feet but now she has slid to around 100 feet in the borewell due to the vibration in digging another parallel tunnel for rescue operation. We have called the Army to join the rescue operation."

"Teams of NDRF and SDRF are already working but we thought that if the Army also reaches then we will be able to get the girl out soon. We are trying to save the girl and also pray to God that we would be successful in the mission," the chief minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)