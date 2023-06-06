Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A two-and-a-half-year-old child fell into a borewell while playing in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits in the district around 2 pm. The girl has been identified as Shristi Kushwaha.

Also Read | Delhi-AIIMS Malware Attack: Thwarted Ransomware Attack on E-Hospital Services, No Data Breach, Says Hospital.

According to the information, the girl reached near the bore in the field while playing and fell into it. She is stuck at around 25 to 30 feet in it.

On getting the information about the incident, the administration reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

Also Read | Malware Attack on Delhi-AIIMS Thwarted, Threat to E-Hospital Services Neutralised Through Cyber-Security Systems.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Aman Mishra said that, "A two and a half years old girl, Shrishti Kushwaha has fallen into a borewell. As soon as we received information about the matter, we reached the spot with adequate police force, SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team and started the rescue operation."

"We are trying our best to rescue the girl as soon as possible. We have dug out 22 feet so far (till the report was filed) and the girl is stuck at about 25 to 30 feet. We are continuously supplying oxygen to the girl and she is responding," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)