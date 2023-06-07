Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A rescue operation is still underway in Mungaoli village of Sehore district to rescue a two-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits in the district around 2 pm.

The girl has been identified as Shristi Kushwaha.

According to the officials, oxygen is being supplied to the girl.

"We are continuously drilling the ground. We have to reach a depth of 30 feet. We will reach up to the level of the child within a few hours. After that horizontal drilling will be done by the NDRF team and the child will be rescued. We are supplying oxygen to the girl," Sehore Collector Ashish Tiwari told ANI.

According to the information, the girl reached near the bore in the field while playing and fell into it. She is stuck at around 25 to 30 feet in it.

Upon getting the information about the incident, the administration reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Aman Mishra said, "A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Shrishti Kushwaha has fallen into a borewell. As soon as we received information about the matter, we reached the spot with the adequate police force, SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team and started the rescue operation."

"We are trying our best to rescue the girl as soon as possible. We have dug out 22 feet so far (till the report was filed) and the girl is stuck at about 25 to 30 feet. We are continuously supplying oxygen to the girl and she is responding," he added. (ANI)

