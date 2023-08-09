Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will transfer the monthly aid of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana to the accounts of women of the state from Rewa at 1 pm on August 10.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a Mahila Sammelan (Women's Convention) in Anuppur district on Wednesday. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new supercritical unit of 660 megawatt capacity power house at Anuppur under Vikas Parv worth Rs 5600 crore. It is an extension unit of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Chachai.

“As a result of a crucial amendment made in Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana for the interest of Ladli Bahnas in the state, the work to include names of sisters in the age group of 21 to 23 years is in process. The eligible sisters whose names have been left out need not worry. Their names will compulsorily be added,” the CM said.

He also made it clear that families owning tractors were eligible to take benefit of the scheme as well. The names of women of such families would also be added for giving them the amount every month.

This scheme has become a support for the housewives to fulfil tiny needs at home, he added.

“At present an amount of Rs 15,000 crore is being spent for the implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. Currently Rs 1000 is deposited every month in the accounts of women. While making necessary financial arrangements, the target is to hike this amount to Rs 3000 a month,” the CM said.

He further said that the previous government had stopped giving the amount of Rs 1000 a month to the special backward tribes Baiga, Saharia and Bharia. Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, an amount of Rs 16000 given to women at the time of delivery and other facilities were discontinued. All these schemes have been resumed and given momentum.

Along with the development of roads, water, electricity, irrigation, distribution of food grains, health sector, educational facilities, welfare programmes are going on continuously in the interest of farmers, CM added.

CM Chouhan was also accorded a warm welcome during the Jan Darshan Yatra in Anuppur. CM Chouhan said, “I won't let darkness be a part of women’s life. Today the women have welcomed me here with flowers. I will eliminate the thorns that come in their life.” (ANI)

