Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting in Bhopal, where he reviewed key state developments, including relief for hailstorm-affected farmers, industrial investments, and wildlife conservation efforts.

During the meeting, CM Yadav noted that information had been received about crops damaged by hailstorms in over 400 villages across the state. Following this, he directed officials to conduct immediate surveys and provide relief funds to affected farmers.

Also Read | Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna? Maharashtra Assembly Passes Resolution To Honour Social Reformers Posthumously With Award.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the state government's commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation. After developing two new tiger reserves, his government is now working towards establishing additional wildlife sanctuaries. In this regard, a new wildlife sanctuary--Madhya Pradesh's 26th--is being developed in Omkareshwar, spanning an area of 614 square kilometres. The CM further stressed that there are no villages or human settlements in the area and that it will be developed as a tiger reserve in the future.

Additionally, speaking about the results of the recently concluded Global Investors Summit (GIS), CM Yadav stated that efforts were underway to implement investment proposals on the ground. As part of this initiative, bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremonies) for 18 industrial units took place in the Gwalior-Chambal region on March 21. Of these, the foundation stones for 11 industrial units were laid in Morena district, seven in Gwalior district, and one private industry in Bhind district.

Also Read | Thought of the Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Best Quote For Students To Share During School Assembly On March 25, 2025.

Furthermore, the bhoomi pujan for 25 industrial units in the Ujjain division is scheduled for Tuesday (March 25), including 13 units in the Ujjain district and 12 in other locations within the division. This process will continue for other divisions as well, the CM said.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of drinking water availability in light of the summer season and instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements by continuously monitoring water supply in both rural and urban areas. He further directed that drinking water should be made available at public places and that provisions should be made for animals and birds as well.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, CM Yadav also released the Vikramaditya flag and a booklet "Bharat Ka Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat". During this, he also stated that the Gudi Padwa festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in the entire state on March 30 and ministers should participate in the programs to be held in their districts on the occasion.

As part of the Vikram Mahotsav celebrations, special events will be held in New Delhi on April 12, 13, and 14, including a theatrical performance centred on Emperor Vikramaditya's personality and governance. The play will also be staged in major cities across Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)