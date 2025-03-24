Mumbai, March 24: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution recommending Centre confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on social formers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule posthumously. The resolution was moved by BJP minister Jaikumar Rawal.

The government in a resolution said: “Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the country. This award is given for exceptional and outstanding work in a particular field. The thinkers, scholars, industrialists, writers and social workers in the fields of politics, art, literature and science are honoured with this award. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitri Savitabai Phule have created a space of prosperity in the lives of the marginalised and deprived, devoted their lives to social welfare and fought for the eradication of poverty and for free education.” Data Centre Park in Maharashtra: State Set To Accelerate India’s Digital Future With 4 New Data Centre Parks in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

It added that it is appropriate to posthumously honour Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule with the prestigious award of Bharat Ratna. “In accordance with Rule 110 of the Rules of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, it recommends to the Government of India to confer upon Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule the highest award of "Bharat Ratna" posthumously,” reads the resolution. Maharashtra Government Partners With Meta To Launch WhatsApp-Based Citizen Services To Bridge Gap Between Governance and the People: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the resolution passed by the state Assembly is historic and will add to the reputation of advanced, progressive and reformist Maharashtra and enhance the glory of the 'Bharat Ratna' award. “Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule opened the doors of education to women by starting the first school for girls in Pune. Today, a large number of women are working in responsible positions in all fields like agriculture, education, knowledge, science, research, space, politics, and social work. They are contributing to the development of the country,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the entire credit for this goes to the foresight shown and the hard work done by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai during their times. “The work done by this couple to take education to the weak, deprived and Bahujan communities in the society is extraordinary. That is why they will always remain ‘Mahatmas’ for all the countrymen, including farmers and working-class people,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

