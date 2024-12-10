New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government is completing one year tenure after the assembly polls of 2023, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ensured that the public welfare schemes should reach every eligible person in the state.

CM Yadav also said that the state government would celebrate the occasions in two different ways. The officers will visit the people and make them aware of the state government's welfare schemes and ensure that those eligible will get the benefits of the schemes.

"In Madhya Pradesh, our government is going to complete one year. In this situation, we have decided to celebrate it in two ways. First is to ensure that our public welfare schemes reach every ward in urban areas and in every village in rural areas. For our 56 welfare schemes, we have made Municipal Corporation Commissioners as nodal officers in urban areas and officers who will go among the people in every ward and village continuously from December 11 to January 26; make the people understand about the welfare schemes of the state government and ensure that those eligible will get the benefits of the schemes," CM Yadav told media persons.

He further highlighted that a few programs prepared for some big schemes of the state government which will be held as Jan Kalyan Parv.

"Similarly, we have prepared a few programs at state level for our big schemes, which will be organised in the form of a Pakhwada (fortnight), which we have named Jan Kalyan Parv. During the parv, bhoomi pujan and inauguration of different types of development works worth around Rs 18,354 is also proposed which will be done on various durations," he added.

CM Mohan Yadav took oath as the chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, last year. (ANI)

