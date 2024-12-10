Mumbai, December 10: Polo Ground in Shillong is the venue for the highly anticipated Shillong Teer games, where archers compete in two rounds to determine the winning numbers. As the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts these popular lottery games, players eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results of December 10, 2024. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will reveal the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

To check the Shillong Teer Result, players can visit platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and teerresults.com, where the results will be updated online. The game involves archers shooting arrows at designated targets, and the winning numbers are determined based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Players place their bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and depending on the results, they can win varying amounts. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 10, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for December 10, 2024, players can visit popular result websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms provide the latest updates for both Round 1 and Round 2 of the game. Simply navigate to the "Shillong Teer Result" section and look for the corresponding date to view the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer results are usually updated shortly after the rounds are concluded, with the winning numbers posted on these platforms. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. It is played from Monday to Saturday, with two rounds held each day at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target during the game. Archers shoot a set number of arrows in each round, and the winning numbers are determined based on how many arrows land on the target. The game is legal under the provisions of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it a regulated activity in the state.

