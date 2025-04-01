Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a 'State-Level Praveshotsav' program held under 'School Chale Hum' Campaign 2025 in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and launched the campaign on the occasion.

The program was organised at Government Navin Higher Secondary School, located in Arera Colony (Old Campion), Bhopal. CM Yadav also gave a warm welcome to all the students including the newly admitted students by showering flowers at the event.

The Chief Minister further took the glimpses of the exhibition set up by the students and also launched the Education Portal 3.0 which will streamline and digitize school education processes.

The Education Portal 3.0 will be used to facilitate student admissions in both government and private schools under the Student Directory Management System. This portal will provide easy access to all information related to the School Education Department.

"Today on the occasion of the launch of the School Chale Hum campaign, we have also announced about the different programs to be held across the state for next four days. I am happy that along with the launch of our School Chale Hum campaign, we have provided the students books and copies, which are managed to be given under government schemes, so that once schools open, they can't buy those stuff from the market. Based on the government's schemes, the registration process also started. Any place where admission will be taken in any school, it will be known at the state level," CM Yadav said.

Additionally, according to an official release, the School Education Department aims to provide free textbooks to students from April itself. The government will distribute 5.6 crore textbooks for Classes 1 to 12, 1.02 crore Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) workbooks, and 26 lakh Bridge Course books.

On April 2, the "Bhavishya Se Bhet" program will be conducted in schools. Prominent personalities from various fields--including sports, literature, arts, media, police, and government officials--will interact with students as motivational speakers.

Local achievers will be invited to share their experiences and encourage students to pursue their education and career goals. Social organizations and community members will have the opportunity to donate school supplies to students. Additionally, district collectors will instruct senior officials to visit schools and engage with students.

Similarly on April 3, schools will organize cultural and sports activities for students and parents to strengthen their connection with schools. Parents will also be briefed about various government education schemes.

On April 4, schools will identify students who were unable to pass their exams. Their parents will be encouraged to support their continued education, emphasizing that failure is just a stepping stone to success. On the same day, School Management and Development Committees (SMDCs) will hold meetings to ensure 100% student enrollment and discuss strategies for improving student retention and academic performance.

The School Chale Hum Campaign aims to increase enrollment, ensure timely textbook distribution, and motivate students towards a brighter future. (ANI)

