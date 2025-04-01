Mumbai, March 31: More than a month after the infamous 'India's Got Latent' show controversy, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has released a new podcast on his channel TRS. In his recent conversation with the Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche, Ranveer talked about the challenging realities of his life. Expressing his gratitude towards the monk, Ranveer looked back at his meeting with him. The podcaster revealed that the monk taught him the real meaning of when wisdom meets compassion.

Pointing out the recent challenges in his life, Ranveer said, “We've met twice before in my life, sir, and you've always appeared at times when I was facing difficulties. When my reality is facing a tough situation...Today, I'm facing a huge challenge that I never thought I'd encounter, so I'm very grateful. Thank you, it was great meeting you”. Ranveer Allahbadia Posts First Video Since 'India's Got Latent' Row: 'Now You Will See a New Ranveer'.

As Ranveer shared glimpses of his latest interaction with Monk Palga Rinpoche on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with supportive remarks, asking him to bounce back stronger. Recently, the YouTuber asked for another chance, promising that he will create content with 'more responsibility.'

Ranveer Allahbadia Returns With New Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

Ranveer took to X and posted a video saying, “If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance. I love content creation a lot. I love podcasting a lot. Exploring the history and culture of our country is my passion. That's what I am doing through my job. And I just want to do that. When my mental health was getting so bad, then due to meditation, sadhana, and prayer, I came to know that in the end, only God is with you.” Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Appears Before Khar Police Station for Questioning; Check the Latest Update in the Case (Watch Video).

Ranveer added, “That's why I am not looking at this phase as a punishment. I am looking at it as a learning. I am looking at it as a transformation. If God has given so much so far, then I consider this phase as a gift from God.” He concluded, "And I hope that in the next 10, 20, 30 years, we will actually change the country through our content and our work. The quality of the podcast will increase."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).