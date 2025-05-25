New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 years of governance, marking the anniversary of the Modi-led government. Yadav praised the PM for making historic decisions that have shaped India's political and economic landscape.

As June 9 approaches, marking the completion of 11 years of Modi's government, CM Yadav hailed the leadership for overseeing major policy reforms and strategic decisions. He specifically highlighted decisions such as the outlawing of Triple Talaq, the construction of the Ram Mandir, border security initiatives against China, surgical strikes (2016), airstrikes in Pakistan, and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"June 9 marks the completion of 11 years of PM Modi's government - it's a kind of achievement. I congratulate PM Modi for not only forming the government for three consecutive terms but also making historic decisions - be it Triple Talaq, Ram Mandir and carrying out surgical strike, air strike and the recent operation inside Pakistan; and also to confront China at the borders, including implementing GST," Yadav told reporters in Delhi.

He also praised PM Modi for making the decisions to make India the 4th largest economy in the world.

Talking about the preparations for Environment Day on June 5, he highlighted the Jal Ganga Sanrakshan Abhiyan, a water conservation campaign and how the state government is making efforts for conservation.

"June 5 is an important day for Jal Ganga Sanrakshan Abhiyan. It's Environment Day as well, and the state is making efforts to conserve our environment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh CM had come to Delhi to attend NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting, and also to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) conclave of Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs.

Over 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states gathered in New Delhi for the conclave, held under the leadership of PM Modi.

The meet included a significant discussion on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975 and also passed two resolutions; one on praising the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and for conducting the caste census.

Leaders resolved to mark the anniversary in remembrance of the Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a period that exposed citizens to widespread political turmoil and suppression of civil liberties.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting and stated that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, was highly praised by multiple leaders with the bravery of the armed forces being highly appreciated.

The resolution on the caste census was also passed in the conclave, with the leaders praising the decision of PM Modi to conduct the caste enumeration exercise, while also affirming that this was not done due to "caste politics" but to ensure that the deprived, oppressed and exploited are brought to the mainstream. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)